Embracing their new titles! Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence wasted no time settling into married life.

“#Newlyweds,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, captioned a selfie on Instagram on Monday, May 27, of her and the Brotherly Love alum, 39, wearing matching bathrobes. “Thank you @leahremini for the bride + groom robes!”

Burke’s post comes just four days after she wed Lawrence at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego on Thursday, May 23, with Leah Remini standing by her side as her maid-of-honor. The ballroom dancer stunned in a white off-the-shoulder Romona Keveza gown with a long veil, and paired the look with minimal jewelry. The former Boy Meets World star, for his part, looked handsome in a classic black tux with a velvet bow tie.

The newly minted husband and wife — who got engaged in May 2018 — teased their nuptials in April when they shared an Instagram photo from the Los Angeles County Registrar office where they were picking up their marriage license.

Remini, 48, threw a bridal shower for Burke at her California home in March. “Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today,” the guest of honor captioned a selfie on Instagram with the King of Queens alum. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation. The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world – I will never forget this special day for as long as I live.”

Burke added: “Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you.”

The Dance Moms star opened up in November 2018 about the potential of expanding her family with Lawrence in the near future. “I’m getting older. My hips freaking hurt. And I might want to get pregnant soon,” she told Us at the time.

