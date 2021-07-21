Never forgotten. Talinda Bennington, the widow of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, shared a touching tribute to mark the fourth anniversary of his death. The singer died by suicide at age 41 in July 2017.

“You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better,” Talinda, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. She paired her caption with a photo of Chester smiling wide with a piece of lettuce on his head, adding, “And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again.”

She continued, “I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day. You were the best person I have ever known.”

The mental health advocate went on to note how much her children with the rocker remind her of him. The duo share three kids: Tyler, 15, and twins Lily and Lila, 9.

“I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold,” the former Playboy model wrote. “When they were newborns, you wrote your hopes and dreams for them. God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be.”

Talinda also added that — while her husband isn’t around physically — he’s still with his family.

“I know you can see them. I would give anything to have you back so they could see you,” she said. “But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos. I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how f—king amazing you were. I love you. R.I.P.”

Talinda and the “Numb” singer wed in 2005. Following his death, Talinda opened up about the loss in an emotional statement to Us Weekly.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote. “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every [ounce] of love I have left.”

A few months later, it was revealed that Chester left his entire estate to Talinda and his children. Besides Tyler, Lily and Lila, he has three children from a previous marriage.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).