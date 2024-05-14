Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Marries Ashley Cruger After 2 Years Together

By
Chicago Fire Star Taylor Kinney Marries Ashley Cruger After 2 Years Together
Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Taylor Kinney is a married man. The Chicago Fire star married Ashley Cruger after two years together.

People confirmed that the duo tied the knot in an intimate Chicago ceremony on April 30. The wedding came as Kinney, 42, wrapped filming on season 12 of Chicago Fire. (Kinney has played the role of Kelly Severide since the show’s 2012 premiere.)

Kinney took his relationship with Cruger public in 2022 when he shared a photo of them together via Instagram.

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

Kinney was previously engaged to Lady Gaga. The actor and singer were together for five years, from 2011 to 2016.

Story developing …

In this article

Taylor-Kinney

Taylor Kinney
Chicago Fire Bio

Chicago Fire

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!