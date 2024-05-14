Taylor Kinney is a married man. The Chicago Fire star married Ashley Cruger after two years together.

People confirmed that the duo tied the knot in an intimate Chicago ceremony on April 30. The wedding came as Kinney, 42, wrapped filming on season 12 of Chicago Fire. (Kinney has played the role of Kelly Severide since the show’s 2012 premiere.)

Kinney took his relationship with Cruger public in 2022 when he shared a photo of them together via Instagram.

Kinney was previously engaged to Lady Gaga. The actor and singer were together for five years, from 2011 to 2016.

Story developing …