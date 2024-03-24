It’s all fun and games between Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

While addressing his excitement about the NFL team’s newest wide receiver, Hollywood Brown, Mahomes, 28, decided to playfully shade Kelce, 34, for being one of the oldest athletes on the Kansas City team’s roster.

“I’ve been impressed by how hungry [Hollywood’s] been. You can tell he wants to win. Obviously, he wants to do good and everybody wants to do good. But you can tell he wants to be a part of something that’s special, part of greatness,” Mahomes said while attending the 101 Awards in Missouri on Friday, March 22. “We’re trying to build that here and we believe that we’ve started it and we want to continue it. We still have a young team — other than Trav.”

After making the sly remark, the quarterback smirked and added, “If we can continue to build this with a lot of people who are hungry and wanna win, we can keep this thing going.”

Kelce, who will be 35 in October, is currently one of the oldest players with the Chiefs. However, long snapper James Winchester, offensive lineman Joe Thuney, defensive back Deon Bush and defensive tackle Mike Pennel are also in their 30s.

Mahomes and Kelce have been teammates since 2017 and just celebrated winning their third Super Bowl together. They won their first one in 2019 against the San Francisco 49ers. In 2023 they walked away with the title against the Philadelphia Eagles, and this year, they became champions when they beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Throughout their time in the NFL, Mahomes and Kelce have developed a tight bond both on and off the field. They have been spotted golfing together, twinning on the red carpet, hanging out at Lakers’ games and have supported each other’s relationships and families over the years. This month, the friends decided to take their friendship one step further and go into business together.

On March 14, Global hospitality group Noble 33 announced that they were teaming up with the football duo to launch a “modern steakhouse” in Kansas City, Missouri, called 1587 Prime. The restaurant’s moniker is even a nod to Mahomes and Kelce’s football jersey numbers, 15 and 87.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a press release about their food venture. Kelce added, “We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City.”