Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are taking their dynamic partnership from the football field to the kitchen with their first joint restaurant.

Global hospitality group Noble 33 announced on Thursday, March 14, that they are teaming up with the football stars to launch a “modern steakhouse” in Kansas City, Missouri, called 1587 Prime.

Kansas City Chiefs fans may notice that the restaurant’s moniker is a nod to quarterback Mahomes, 28, and tight end Kelce’s football jersey numbers, 15 and 87, respectively.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a press release.

Kelce, 34, added: “We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City.”

The twosome’s success on the field — Mahomes and Kelce have won three Super Bowls while on the Chiefs — was part of the reason Noble 33 founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, chose to work with the athletes on this project. (Noble 33 already runs several successful establishments, including Toca Madera, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia and Meduza Mediterrania.)

“We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime,” Tanha said in a statement on Thursday. “This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality.”

Berman seconded his partner’s sentiments, adding, “We are honored to collaborate with two icons of the game to create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond.”

1587 Prime is set to debut in early 2025 inside the Loews Hotel Kansas City, spanning two floors. The upscale dining space will be partially tailored to Chiefs’ fans as there will be “hyper-subtle” nods to Kelce and Mahomes’ “on-field accomplishments,” according to Noble 33.

Additionally, the restaurant promises “a jaw-dropping meat display” with multiple private dining rooms and a “world-class” kitchen.

The hospitality group teased that the eatery’s wine collection will be “one of the largest in the state” and 1587 Prime will soon “set a new standard for modern upscale dining” in the area.

The business move comes one month after Kelce and Mahomes celebrated their third Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas.

After the win, Kelce partied with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Sin City. He has since jetted off to both Sydney, Australia, and Singapore to support Swift, 34, on her Eras Tour.

Mahomes, meanwhile, took his family on a tropical vacation earlier this month. The getaway proceeded his and wife Brittany Mahomes’ second wedding anniversary. The couple share two children, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months.