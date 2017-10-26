Contrary to reports, Chip and Joanna Gaines have not sold their family farmhouse.

“Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue,” the couple’s rep tells Us Weekly. “They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so. The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line — this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record — which is likely what triggered this false report.”

The rumors began when The Blast reported that the HGTV stars handed over the deed for their six-bedroom, two-bathroom home near Waco, Texas, to another couple on October 5 for an undisclosed amount.

Chip, 42, and Joanna, 39, purchased their home in early 2012, though they didn’t move in until the following October due to a year and a half of renovations. “We are finally in and settled and it is home sweet home for us,” Joanna wrote in a blog post in April 2014. “We are loving farm life and all the animals that call it their home too. It’s been quite an adventure!”

The reality stars announced in September that their beloved HGTV series Fixer Upper will end with season 5, which premieres in November. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” they wrote on their blog. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

In addition to the show, Chip and Joanna run their Magnolia real estate company and Magnolia Market at the Silos. Despite the many changes in their life, the home improvement experts (who share kids Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7) have insisted that their marriage is just fine.

“People in our inner circle, I tell them we’re as healthy as we’ve ever been,” the Capital Gaines author said on the Today show on October 17. “I just didn’t want to keep pushing [the show] to the fullest extent. We’re really thankful that we had the opportunity to step back and take a break.”

The fifth and final season of Fixer Upper premieres on HGTV on Tuesday, November 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!