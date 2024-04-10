Chip Gaines went for the jugular in responding to a man online who questioned his relevancy.

It all started when a fan site for the University of Kentucky shared a picture of Chip, 49, and his wife, Joanna Gaines, via X on Wednesday, April 10, with the caption: “Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours.”

The post was a reference to Drew, the University of Baylor men’s basketball coach, who is reportedly meeting with the University of Kentucky to fill the coaching vacancy left by recently departed head coach John Calipari.

Chip and Joanna, 45, are both Baylor graduates and have been longtime supporters of the school’s athletic department.

So, when a Kentucky fan with the username Coach T quote-tweeted the picture of Chip and Joanna asking, “Who tf is @chipgaines 😂,” Chip had a comeback locked and loaded.

The Fixer Upper host responded: “Do you kiss your mom with that mouth.. ask her who I am, she’ll know.”

Coach T took things into his own hands, posting a screenshot of a text exchange with his mother.

“Do you know who Chip Gains is,” Coach T asked, spelling Chip’s name wrong. “Who the hell is Chip Gaines?” his mother responded.

Chip couldn’t resist continuing the back-and-forth, responding: “Funny.. she spelled my name right. It’ll come to her 😘.”

But then, in a miraculous turn of events, Coach T’s mom had a revelation.

“I think he’s the one with the beautiful wife,” she texted her son. “She can decorate anything and make it beautiful!”

Chip had a good sense of humor about the entire conversation, saying, “Ha! I told you.” On top of that, he even offered to send Coach T’s mom a gift package from Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand owned by Chip and Joanna.

While both Chip and Joanna attended Baylor, located in Waco, Texas — Chip graduated in 1998 with a degree in marketing and business administration, Joanna graduated in 2001 with a degree in communications — they didn’t meet until 2001.

The couple married in 2003 and share five children: son Drake, 19, daughter Ella, 17, son Duke, 15, daughter Emmie, 14, and son Crew, 5.

In 2015, Chip and Joanna were both honored by their alma mater with the Alumni of the Year award.

“The Gaineses’ commitment to keep their Fixer Upper renovation projects within the Waco area draws attention to Waco and Baylor, with clips of beautiful spots around town and on campus airing in every episode,” the university said about the couple. “In addition, 17 of the first 26 episodes featured Baylor alumni, faculty and staff and their homes.”