Taking a break. Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul have ended their relationship, but the pair may reconcile in the future.

“They are broken up and not together right now, but there’s been a lot of back and forth throughout their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So when the dust settles, it’s possible that they will get back together.”

Just Jared was the first to report Bennet, 26, and 23-year-old Paul’s split on Tuesday, October 16, noting that the duo called it quits “over a month ago.”

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress confirmed her relationship with the YouTube star back in July while responding to a fan who asked her what she sees in him. “He’s creative, kind, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f—k in all the best ways, a dork, and one of my best friends,” she tweeted at the time. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have to.”

Bennet added that the controversial Internet personality, who she met on set of their film Valley Girl in 2017, changed her life “for the better.”

Paul made headlines in January after posting a video of an apparent suicide victim hanging from a tree in Japan. Although the “Help Me Help You” singer tweeted an apology the next day and insisted he was trying to “raise awareness for suicide prevention,” he still faced a wave of backlash.

The viral star issued another apology shortly after in which he expressed remorse for lacking “a severe and continuous lapse in judgement.”

