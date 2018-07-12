Chloe Bennet isn’t here for the relationship haters. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress is letting fans know in no uncertain terms that her dating life is not up for discussion.

The 26-year-old took to social media on Thursday, July 12, to defend — and confirm — her relationship with YouTube star Logan Paul when she responded to a fan asking why she would choose the controversial internet personality for a partner. “Cause he’s creative, kind, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f–k in all the best ways, a dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” she wrote. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have to.”

She went on to add that The Chainsaw actor has changed her life “for the better,” noting that she’s done the same for him.

Paul, 23, faced intense public backlash after he posted a video to his YouTube channel of an apparent suicide victim hanging from a tree in January. He apologized with a tweet the following day, saying, “I intended to raise awareness for suicide prevention and while I thought ‘if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,’ I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am.”

The social media star also issued a second apology in which he expressed his regret for what he called “a severe and continuous lapse in judgement.”

“I want to apologize to the internet, I want to apologize to anyone who’s seen the video, I want to apologize to anyone who has been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression, or suicide. But most importantly, I want to apologize to the victim and his family,” he said at the time.

The vlogger took a brief break from YouTube after the company cut ties on collaborative projects with him and removed his videos from Google Preferred, only to return with a suicide prevention video in late January. The internet personality was later suspended from the social media channel in February after a second controversial video surfaced of him tasering dead rats.

Bennet and Paul met while filming a remake of the 1983 cult classic Valley Girl. The movie was shelved in the wake of Paul’s controversy.

Paul addressed speculation surrounding the duo’s relationship in May with a now-deleted vlog.

“So we woke up today and we were plastered all over the internet with pictures [of us kissing],” he said in the clip. “I’m very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts. If you haven’t kissed your friends, personally, I don’t think your friends.”

Bennet was previously linked to One Tree Hill star Austin Nichols.

