Chloe Grace Moretz is not dwelling on the past. The 20-year-old actress opened up about working with Louis C.K. and explained that she chooses to look forward with hope rather than reflecting on her experience with him.

“I think it’s not helpful to kind of, you know … I could single in and talk about my experience, but I think it’s more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole,” Moretz, who starred alongside the 50-year-old comedian in I Love You Daddy, told Variety at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, January 22. “I’m one of hundreds of thousands of women in so many different industries that has a story .. I think it’s just nice, the communication, and the fact that you asked that question at Sundance in a video suite. This never would have happened two years ago.”

“The fact that it’s a conversation and a question is monumental and that shouldn’t be looked past or looked over,” she continued. “We’ve all been through a lot of stuff but at least we’re communicating and people are going to be held accountable.”

C.K. came under fire in November when five women accused him of sexual misconduct in an expośe published by The New York Times. The filmmaker owned up to his wrongdoing in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, saying, “These stories are true. At the time I said to myself that what I did was OK … The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

HBO and FX have since severed ties with C.K., and I Love You, Daddy was dropped. However, FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters earlier this month that C.K.’s show Louie may return to digital streaming services in the future.

“I don’t know,” Landraf said at the time, noting that the wave of sexual harassment allegations emerging in the industry is keeping the network from making any decisions at this time. “We’re in a wait and see mode. If you thought it was art, it’s still art. Maybe art of a different kind.”

