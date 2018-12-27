In hot water. Chris Brown is facing two misdemeanor counts of possession of a restricted species without a permit over his pet capuchin monkey, Fiji, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, which were filed on December 10, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched an investigation over the creature’s presence in his L.A. home between October 2017 and January 2018.

The “Kiss Kiss” singer, 29, posted a now-deleted video of his daughter, Royalty, 4, whom he shares with Nia Amey, holding the tiny monkey to Instagram in December of that year.

“Royal, is this your baby?” he asks the little girl as she smiles up at the camera. “She’s gonna be bigger than you, man. Y’all got the same size head.”

According to TMZ, the rapper voluntarily agreed to surrender the pet prior to a raid at his home.

If found guilty, Brown could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Grammy winner was last arrested on July 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, over an out-of-county warrant from 2017 for allegedly punched a photographer during a club appearance. He was released on a $2,000 bail and pled not guilty in July.

Brown was also arrested in February 2009 on charges of physical assault against then-girlfriend Rihanna. He pled guilty and was sentenced to five years probation.

He was arrested again on felony assault charges in October 2013 after getting into an altercation with a man outside a hotel. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

One year later, the musician served reduced jail time for violating his probation after getting kicked out of rehab.

In 2016, Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after Baylee Curran accused him of pointing a gun at her face while she was admiring a cross necklace at his home. The case was later dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on February 6.

