Chris Brown owes nearly $2 million to City National Bank after franchising two Popeyes restaurant locations, Us Weekly can confirm.

A Los Angeles court ordered Brown, 34, and his investors to pay the bank $1,760,654.11 after they failed to make payments on a City National Bank loan initially taken out in 2018 for the purchase of two Popeyes locations. Us confirmed the judgment on Tuesday, March 5.

City National Bank initially sued Brown in September 2023, alleging that the rapper and his investors owed the large sum of money.

Brown has a 30-day window to respond to the ruling, or City National Bank can begin collection efforts in the state of California — which would include the seizure of assets including property, money and wages.

Franchising the Popeyes locations is hardly Brown’s first foray into the fast-food ownership world. The musician is the owner of 14 Burger King locations, he told Us Weekly exclusively in 2015.

Us confirmed the news of Brown’s lawsuit the same day as he announced the 11:11 Tour with Arya Starr and Muni Long. The forthcoming tour, set to span from June 5 through August 6, is in support of his 11:11 album, which was released in November 2023.

Brown also made headlines late last month when he claimed in a lengthy Instagram statement that he was uninvited from the NBA’s All-Star Game Weekend.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year!” Brown captioned a February 16 Instagram Story post. “Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do it because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES. At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f–king past.”

He also shared alleged screenshots of emails welcoming him to the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, revealing that he would have played in the NBA ESPN All-Star Celebrity Game.

“I posted the emails so yall could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F–KING HAPPENING,” he added. “I only go where I’m appreciated.”

After name-dropping Ruffles in his social media post, the potato chip brand issued a statement in response.

“Ruffles sponsored the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however, Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions,” they wrote. The NBA offered similar sentiments in a statement of their own.

“Ruffles had no input on the Celebrity Game rosters,” the sports organization added.

Brown has experienced a series of ups and downs throughout his career, starting in 2009 when he was arrested for domestic violence after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. Brown ultimately pleaded guilty, receiving five years probation and community service.

Years later, his ex Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017 after an alleged violent altercation and text messages.