Chris Brown claimed he was invited and then uninvited to the NBA’s All-Star Game Weekend.

Brown, 34, shared alleged screenshots via Instagram Story of emails welcoming him to 2024’s All-Star Weekend, where he would have played in the NBA ESPN All-Star Celebrity Game at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. In his statement, Brown suggested that Ruffles, one of the game’s sponsors, took issue with his involvement.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year!” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday, February 16. “Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do it because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES. At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f–king past.”

Brown added, “I posted the emails so yall could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F—KING HAPPENING.” He concluded his statement with: “I only go where I’m appreciated.” The emails also included mock-ups of the uniforms for Brown’s celebrity team, which would have been coached by rapper Lil Wayne.

Brown shared these screenshots on Instagram hours after the game took place. Based on the emails, Brown had been connected to his point of contact for the event, who would handle his schedule, travel and transportation for the entire weekend.

Per the NBA website, one team was coached by Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne and A’ja Wilson while Shannon Sharpe and 50 Cent led the other. The All-Star Celebrity Game participants included Jennifer Hudson, AJ McLean, Lilly Singh and Quincy Isaiah, among others.

Off the court, Brown has a history of unsportsmanlike conduct. In May 2023, Brown and Usher appeared to have a heated argument at Brown’s Las Vegas birthday party, well before the My Way singer’s stint at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher, a longtime friend and collaborator of Brown’s, reportedly intervened when the With You singer would not leave fellow performer and party guest Teyana Taylor alone. This allegedly led to a physical altercation between the two men that ended in a bloody nose for Usher.

Before the incident in Las Vegas, Brown had been investigated by Los Angeles police after he was accused of “striking” a woman in June 2021, Us confirmed at the time.

Brown has been embroiled in legal trouble on and off for years, starting with his 2009 arrest for domestic violence after he physically assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault in 2009. He received five years probation and spent 180 days doing community labor in Virginia.

That was far from the end of his legal trouble. In 2017, his ex Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after he allegedly became aggressive toward her. Tran accused him of sending violent text messages and punching her in the stomach twice.

In 2018, Brown and two associates were sued for sexual battery, battery and assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress after an anonymous woman who claimed she was held down and assaulted in his home during a party. The lawsuit was dismissed and settled out of court in 2020.

The following year, Brown was detained in Paris for potential charges of aggravated rape after a woman filed a police report. The case was later dropped and Brown filed a defamation suit against the woman.

In 2021, Brown was sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in Miami, but a judge dismissed the case in August 2022 after text messages showed the woman asking to see Brown after the alleged assault.