Celebs Who Were Booed at Sports Games: Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone and More

Sporting events can be heated enough, but when a celebrity is in attendance — all bets are off.

Many stars — no matter the reason and no matter the person — have been met with a disgruntled response from crowds at baseball games, football games, basketball games and more. Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian, respectively, were on the receiving end of back-to-back boos in October 2022.

The Birdman star and her husband, Dave McCary, were met with disapproval at game 1 of the Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. Sports fans at the highly-anticipated game — which took place at Citi Field, the Mets’ home turf — were not too happy with the couple’s choice of merchandise, as they opted to wear Padres uniforms in support of their home team. The couple appeared to be unbothered by the crowd reaction, however, with Stone even joking about the response by pretending to look surprised. They even toasted each other and clinked glasses.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, was not welcomed by fans at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game that same weekend. While attending the event with son Saint — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — the crowd jeered when she appeared on the Jumbotron. (West, for his part, has experienced booing of his own when attending the 2022 Super Bowl with their eldest daughter North and Saint. The exes also share daughter Chicago and son Psalm.)

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game?” Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel tweeted in response to the news, going on to slam the KKW Beauty founder. “It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”

U.S. presidents on both sides of the aisle have also been booed at games, with both Donald Trump and Joe Biden — who are on opposite ends of the political spectrum — experiencing a negative crowd reaction at different sporting events. Trump was greeted with jeers from baseball fans at game 5 of the World Series in 2019, while Biden was met with the same cries while attending the Congressional Baseball game in September 2021.

Keep scrolling to see stars who have been booed at sporting events: