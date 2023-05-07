Is there a new feud brewing? Usher and Chris Brown were spotted arguing during a Las Vegas party early on Saturday, May 6.

Usher, 44, and Brown had gotten into a heated exchange at the “Go Crazy” rapper’s 34th birthday party at Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas, according to a video obtained by TMZ, after Hollywood Unlocked broke the news of an alleged physical altercation.

The twosome started off in good spirits — with the “OMG” artist even singing “Happy Birthday” to Brown — before things soured. According to the outlet, which cited their footage and on-site witnesses, Brown was allegedly upset that party guest Teyana Taylor had been ignoring him. Usher intervened on Taylor’s behalf as Brown yelled at the A Thousand and One actress to leave the bash.

TMZ further claimed that Brown quickly left the venue with Usher trailing after him. The outlet later reported that the Texas native — who is currently performing his “My Way” residency in Vegas — reemerged with a bloody nose.

Neither Usher nor Brown — who are longtime friends and frequent duet partners — have publicly addressed the alleged feud. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Several hours later, they both performed their respective sets at Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival.

“Hey y’all, we’re here [and] having a great time,” Usher said in a Saturday Instagram Story video from backstage. “See y’all soon!”

The “Yeah” musician shared a second message about the experience on Sunday, May 7. “U know we shut Vegas down right? 😏 @loversandfriendsfest. I want to give a special shoutout to these queens @arilennox @sosobrat @munilong @summerwalker for blessing the stage. Last but not least, thank u to my brother @jermainedupri for joining me. 🙏🏾.”

Brown, for his part, also gushed over his festival appearance.

“LOVERS AND FRIENDS ❤️💪🏽,” the “Run It” artist captioned performance footage on Saturday. “THX VEGAS for an amazing time.”

The Lovers & Friends show — which Usher created based on his “Love” moniker — also featured sets from Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

Usher and Brown have been longtime pals since the latter musician burst onto the music scene in 2005. The two artists have also collaborated on several duets, including “New Flame” and “Party” — but Usher initially turned down working with Brown at the advice of his team.

“So there’s one thing in my career that I definitely regret, one thing. And to this day I battle with it which is why I always show support of this artist whenever he asks,” Usher previously confessed to Ebony in 2017. “So his manager comes in. They show him to me. I was working on an album at this time, they wanted him to perform on this album. I was like, ‘OK cool.’ Then I went to my team and they was [sic] like, ‘I don’t think you should work with this artist.’ Then he left. [It was] Chris Brown.”