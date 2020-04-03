Chris Cuomo Lost 13 Lbs in 3 Days After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo revealed the side effects of his battle with coronavirus — including sudden weight loss — after testing positive.

“I’ve lost 13 pounds in three days,” the Cuomo Prime Time host, 49, told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall broadcast on Thursday, April 2. “Now, I’m a big guy. I started off at 230 pounds. … I’m eating and drinking constantly. I’m just sweating it out, and it’s just the sickness.”

Cuomo noted that evenings are worse for him. “The beast comes at night,” he explained. “My fever has gone up a couple of degrees in, like, the last 30 minutes. Nights are tough.” He added that he has been “counseled to try to endure fever as much as I can because the fever is the body’s fighting mechanism.”

The news anchor warned that avoiding hospitalization while sick with the virus leads to other consequences. “You suffer when you have this at home, unless you are ridiculously lucky, statistically, and maybe karmically as well,” he said.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday, March 31, that he had COVID-19. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had [a] fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope that I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina [Greeven Cuomo]. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote on social media. “I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

The journalist detailed his bout with the illness during the Wednesday, April 1, episode of Cuomo Prime Time. “It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata and I was shivering so much,” he said of his fever. “I chipped my tooth.”

He continued: “My dad [the late Mario Cuomo] was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night, and it may happen again tonight.”

