CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the younger brother to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Chris, 49, shared the news of his diagnosis with his followers via Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, March 31. Despite contracting the illness, Chris confirmed that he will continue to anchor his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his home.

“Sooooo, in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated day by day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” the journalist shared on Tuesday. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had [a] fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope that I didn’t give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina [Greeven Cuomo]. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Chris continued, “I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all best this by being smart and tough and united!”

In response to Chris’ health update, his politician brother quote-tweeted the broadcaster’s statement and issued a statement on the matter. “This virus is the great equalizer,” the governor, 62, tweeted on Tuesday. “Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend. If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you.”

Chris is the third CNN employee working from its New York City headquarters that has tested positive for the virus. According to a CNN report, the New York native last stopped by the company’s office on Friday, March 27. Thereafter, he anchored his 9 p.m. program from home on Monday, March 30.

Staffers at ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, The New York Times, Vox Media and Condé Nast have also been affected by COVID-19. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen are among a growing list of high-profile names who have confirmed their positive coronavirus diagnoses.

As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded more than 800,000 worldwide. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached nearly 39,000. The virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, Hubei province in December 2019, includes symptoms such as coughing and fever.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.