Chris Cuomo Opens Up About the Severity of His Coronavirus Symptoms

A tough go of things. Chris Cuomo went into detail about the symptoms he has experienced in the wake of his coronavirus diagnosis.

During an episode of Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday, April 1, the CNN anchor said the fever he had was much different from previous ones he’s encountered. “The night I had last night I’ve never had anything like it, I’ve never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time,” Cuomo, 49, shared with viewers. “And the body aches and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it, I totally get why so many are so scared all over this country.”

Cuomo said his fever of nearly 103 degrees “wouldn’t quit,” adding, “It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata and I was shivering so much … I chipped my tooth.”

Thereafter, the broadcast journalist claimed that the fever caused him to experience hallucinations where he saw his late father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who died in January 2015 from congestive heart failure. “My dad was talking to me,” the New York native said. “I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night, and it may happen again tonight.”

Chris announced his COVID-19 diagnosis via Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, March 31. At the time, he confirmed that he was isolated in his home’s basement, where he would continue to film his 9 p.m. show.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated day by day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” his statement read. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had [a] fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope that I didn’t give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina [Greeven Cuomo]. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

He continued, “I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all best this by being smart and tough and united!”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris’ older brother, tweeted out a supportive message in response to the diagnosis news. “This virus is the great equalizer,” the politician, 62, said on Tuesday. “Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend. If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you.”

