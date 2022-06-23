One day at a time. Chris Daughtry opened up about how he’s coping with the deaths of his stepdaughter and mother, who passed away within days of each other last fall.

“I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently—the common denominator in both is the guilt,” the former American Idol contestant, 42, said during the Thursday, June 23, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “[Thinking], ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.'”

The “It’s Not Over” singer continued, “Those moments of the guilt is the hardest because you can’t do anything about it. There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it.”

In November 2021, Daughtry postponed tour dates after the sudden death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah. The musician’s mom, Sandra, lost her battle with cancer days prior.

Hannah’s mother, Deanna Daughtry, married the “Home” artist in November 2000. “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” Deanna captioned an emotional Instagram tribute after her child’s death. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Deanna shared Hannah with a past partner, along with son Griffin. After tying the knot, the Grammy nominee and Deanna welcomed twins Adalynn and Noah, now 11, via surrogate.

Shortly after Hannah’s death, Chris told fans he was “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss. “I am still processing the last 24 hours. … I recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” he wrote via Instagram. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

He continued at the time, “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔.”

Earlier this year, the “No Surprise” crooner confirmed the cause of Hannah’s death in a statement to Us Weekly. “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on Nov 12th 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail,” Chris and Deanna said in January. “From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself [in] abusive relationships.”

The North Carolina native and his wife had called for a wellness check to be performed by local authorities after receiving a concerning message from Hannah. After officers determined her to be safe, they left “without incident.” She was later found by her boyfriend, who called 9-1-1, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” her parents told Us. “We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

