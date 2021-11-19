Speaking out. Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, has opened up about the ongoing investigation into her daughter Hannah’s sudden death.

“The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false,” the massage therapist, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 19, alongside a throwback photo of her late daughter. “We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions … None of us can go jumping to conclusions.”

She continued: “Having questions & concerns is one thing but harassing someone and calling them a murderer before all the facts are in is wrong on every level regardless of their history. If you have information that you feel the police should know about this then tell them and let them do their job. I lost my child and I’m having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her.”

The songwriter further discussed their family’s grieving process following the 25-year-old’s death.

“The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning, they are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as hell are not making this about themselves,” she added in her social media upload. “So everyone please just stop! Let the investigating officers do their jobs and please remember snippets of someone’s life does not define who they really are as a person. Hannah was on this earth with us for 25 years there is so much more to her story [than] what you are reading. I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt!”

Deanna — who wed the American Idol alum in November 2000 before welcoming twins Adalynn and Noah, now 10 — previously confirmed her eldest daughter’s death on Saturday, November 13.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” she captioned an Instagram gallery of family photos at the time. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

The 41-year-old “It’s Not Over” crooner, for his part, postponed his Friday night show to fly home amid the news. He later revealed he was “still processing” their loss via a candid Instagram post on Sunday, November 14.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” the Grammy nominee captioned his post. “I recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. … I am now taking time [to] be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

Deanna — who welcomed daughter Hannah and son Griffin, 23, with a past partner — further opened up about their loss in the Friday Instagram message.

“Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family,” she added. “We are real people! Just because my husband has a public job does not mean this is OK to do. To the beautiful humans who are sending us their prayers, love, and kindness during this time, we thank you. We are not able to reach out to you all individually as I’m sure you understand but please know we are thankful for people like you.”