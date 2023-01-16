Chris Harrison Applauds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for Hiring Lawyers

Not holding back. As a former ABC employee, Chris Harrison shared his thoughts on the scandal surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — and offered to share his lawyer’s contact info if they need it.

“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” the former Bachelor host, 51, said during an episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” that debuted on Monday, January 16. “A report came out that Amy and T.J. had been let go and that they have lawyered up. And to that I say, ‘Good for you guys. Good for you.'”

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, are not expected to return to GMA3: What You Need to Know after news of their affair broke last year. “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” an insider said of the newscasters. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

ABC has not given the public an update on the duo’s status at the network, but the pair were pulled from the air in early December 2022. Their roles have since been taken on by temporary hosts who note that they are “filling in” for Holmes and Robach, whose names are still featured in the opening credits of GMA3.

Harrison, for his part, hinted that he doesn’t think a consensual relationship between “equal” coworkers merits termination.

“I’ve been in this business for a long time. You sign these contracts, there are morality clauses in there,” he explained. “Is it morally reprehensible to fall in love? Because that’s what they’ve done. That is the crime that they are being punished for, is falling in love. And is it morally reprehensible? Is it against the law to fall in love with someone at work that is equal to you? They’re on level footing, they were cohosts. Is it illegal or wrong to fall in love with someone equal to you and to follow those feelings?”

Robach and Holmes have not publicly commented on their relationship status, but the pair were first spotted getting cozy outside of work in November 2022 while married to other people. The 20/20 coanchor tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010. That same year, Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, 10. Last month, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce.

Harrison hinted that his own past with ABC mirrored Robach and Holmes’ situation. The Perfect Letter author temporarily stepped down in February 2021 following his apparent defense of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who made headlines for racially insensitive photos from her past. Four months later, the network confirmed that Harrison wouldn’t be coming back.

“Man, do I have strong feelings about this,” the Texas native said on Monday. “First of all, very sympathetic and empathetic, understanding really what they’re going through. And I’m not talking about morally. … [The] irony is not lost on me that they are going through the exact same thing, and then the headlines come out that they have both lawyered up and they are both fighting this. And to that I say, ‘*Good on you, good on you. You guys go.'”

Harrison encouraged the journalists to “fight the good fight,” noting that he has an “amazing lawyer” he can recommend. “He kind of knows the opponent, so let me know if you guys need anything,” the former game show host quipped. “Amy and T.J., I’m here for you.”