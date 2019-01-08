Staying warm! Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were joined by Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, on a recent ski vacation, and the couples didn’t let the snow stop them from enjoying the moment.

Pataky, 42, posted several videos from the snowy trip to Montana on her Instagram Story on Monday, January 7, including one that showed the actress running out into the freezing air to get into a hot tub.

“I’ve never seen this before — bikini and winter hat. Look where we go!” she screamed before jumping into the water, where Damon, 48, and Barroso, 42, were waiting.

Hemsworth, 35, then joined his wife in the hot tub, which was soon occupied by the couples’ children as well. They made it a true family affair when the Thor actor’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth, entered the water. “The Hemsworths!!” the Tidelands actress captioned a photo of herself sandwiched between the Australian siblings.

A week prior, the Ghostbusters actor posted a snapshot of the pair kissing during a New Year’s Eve celebration. He captioned the PDA-packed photo, “Happy new year everyone !! Love you all !” Chris and Pataky have been married since December 2010 and share three children — daughter India, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were also present for the star-studded family vacation, but they weren’t featured in the hot tub videos. “Same S—t , New Year,” the 26-year-old “We Can’t Stop” singer wrote on Instagram on December 31, adding images of herself drinking champagne and posing in front of an ornament-covered wall.

Cyrus and the Isn’t It Romantic actor, 28, secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Nashville on December 23. Liam’s brothers as well as the Disney Channel alum’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, and siblings were there as the couple said “I do.”

