Touchdown! Chris Pratt attended the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday, December 3, days after filing for divorce from Anna Faris. The Parks and Recreation alum couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared his experience on social media.

“I’m at the Seahawks game! Living my dream. Feeling very blessed. Thanks to Universal, for this trip which is tied in to teasing the trailer for #JurassicWorld The full length Trailer is coming out this Thursday. #Run!!!!” he captioned a video teaser of the film on Facebook. “#fallenkingdom ok. Back to the game!!”

Chris Pratt Raises Flag in Seattle Jurassic World star Chris Pratt is fired up to raise the flag in Seattle! #JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom Posted by Sunday Night Football on NBC on Sunday, December 3, 2017

Pratt, 38, wore his own personalized jersey to the Seahawks match against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost 24-10. The actor was on hand to raise the game flag, which he joked about on Twitter. In a list of what appeared to be his greatest achievements in life, he wrote: “1)birth of son 2)praying at the wailing wall 3)raising 12th man flag.”

Pratt’s appearance came just days after he filed for divorce from Anna Faris on Friday. The 41-year-old Mom actress filed her response at the same time. They cited irreconcilable difference and listed July 13 as the date of separation. As previously reported, Pratt and Faris announced their separation after eight years of marriage on August 6.

The Avengers: Infinity War star has been a fan of the Seahawks for years. In November 2014, he and Faris wore jerseys with their son Jack, 5, on Thanksgiving.

