Chris Pratt spread some holiday cheer when he visited sick kids at the Seattle Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 22.

The Jurassic World star was joined by Ciara and her boyfriend, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as they posed for pics with patients and spent time with kids who were too sick to leave their hospital beds.

The former Parks and Recreation star wore a T-shirt from his hit movie Guardians of the Galaxy and even posed with one child while holding a toy figurine of Groot, a beloved character from the film.

Thank you @prattprattpratt 4 making my son's year! Merry Christmas and God Bless!@seattlechildren pic.twitter.com/qGb2G6MWxL — Amy Kretz (@SarcasmaDawg) December 23, 2015

"Had the most amazing day," Pratt, 36, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. "Got to meet a ton of great kids and parents. Also got to spend some time with one of my personal role models @dangerusswilson and his lovely lady Ciara. I am truly living the dream. Say a prayer for all those kids who don't get to be home for Xmas."

Pratt, a Seattle Seahawks fan who grew up in Washington State, previously visited the hospital in March this year alongside Chris Evans, after he lost a Super Bowl bet to the Captain America star.

Ciara, 30, also shared pics from their visit on Tuesday, writing that the trio "Made An Awesome Team" in their mission to "Spread Love, Put A Smile On Each Child's Face, Let Each Child Know They're Loved and That Were Praying For Them… #MissionAccomplished"

