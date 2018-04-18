The adventure continues! Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Wednesday, April 18, and it does not disappoint.

The film picks up four years after the luxury theme park Jurassic World was destroyed by uncontrollable dinosaurs. In the action-packed clip, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) embark on a treacherous journey to save the few dinosaurs that have survived and been been fending for themselves on the prehistoric island.

To make matters worse, Jurassic World’s dormant volcano is waking up, threatening to cause a fatal event that will send the dinosaurs back into extinction. Owen and Claire are determined to rescue Blue, his beloved dinosaur who is still missing, but during their journey the two uncover a terrifying truth: There is a group of people seeking to genetically enhance dinosaurs and sell them. The duo embark on a thrilling rescue mission to save the dinosaurs from forces of evil before the volcano erupts and takes everyone down with it.

Pratt teased the highly anticipated film while speaking to Screen Rant in April 2017. “I think it’s going to be a scarier version. A little bit darker,” he hinted. “And [it] will continue to expand the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn’t have imagined.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on Friday, June 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!