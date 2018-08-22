Celebs were out and about this week, from Beth Stern raising money for cats to Kendall Jenner getting her caffeine fix to Hilaria Baldwin hosting a party for her kids in the Hamptons. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Chris Pratt, Sylvester Stallone and John Krasinski accepted the #UNBREAKABLExMSX challenge set up by Michael Strahan, where for every 25 push-ups, the GMA contributor will be donating product from his athleisure line, MSX by Michael Strahan, to Merging Vets and Players.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— OMEGA brand ambassador Michael Phelps enjoyed the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis. Phelps shared his thoughts on his partnership with OMEGA, playing in the OMEGA Celebrity Masters at Crans Montana and his quest to become a scratch golfer.

— Debra Messing attended Project Angel Food’s 28th Annual Angel Awards in Hollywood.

— Richie Akiva and Ja Rule hung out at the VMA Afterparty at 1 OAK in NYC, where guests enjoyed bottles of Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët.

— HVW8 Gallery Los Angeles and Adidas Originals will present UNCATEGORIZED, an exhibition of photography by Chi Modu with images of hip-hop royalty including Tupac, Biggie, Nas and ODB from August 25 to September 23.

— Beth Stern hosted Beth Stern Presents: An Evening With David Spade at The Stephen Talkhouse, with proceeds benefitting Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center, which is under construction at North Shore Animal League America.

— Angela Sarafyan joined Ted Baker London to celebrate the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2018 collection at the Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood, where guests enjoyed signature cocktails, light bites and personal watercolor portraits by Chasing Linen.

— Hilaria Baldwin threw a summer party for her kids with Little Tikes in the Hamptons.

— Lester Holt’s band, The Rough Cuts — made up of editors and producers from DATELINE NBC — played a show at their frequent Sunday night spot Hill Country BBQ in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Kendall Jenner got her caffeine fix at Alfred Coffee in West Hollywood.

— Kelly Osbourne attended attended Thomas J. Henry Law Firm’s celebration of 25 Years of Excellence event produced by celebrity production designer Dylan Marer at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

— AnnaLynne McCord enjoyed This Bar Saves Lives snack bar as she was leaving Starbucks in West Hollywood.

— Sailor Brinkley Cook hosted the launch of “Who’s That Girl” at Drybar in NYC’S Greenwich Village.

— Pretty Woman costars Samantha Barks and Orfeh, who play Vivian Ward and Kit De Luca respectively, danced at the afterparty for the opening night of the Broadway show at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in NYC.

— Kaia Gerber wore the Wilfred for ARITZIA Thais Cardigan while out to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.

— Nastia Liukin, an Olympic gold gymnast and cofounder of Grander, was joined by fellow athlete panelists Shawn Johnson, Jordyn Wieber, Laurie Hernandez and Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan as she hosted The Grander Summit in Boston.

— Zach Braff sipped on a few glasses of Hampton Water at The Stephen Talkhouse this past weekend while supporting a charitable event for animals in-need with Beth Stern and The North Shore Animal League.

— Jessica Alba attended NYLON’s 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards at Skylight Modern in NYC.

These Are The Best Back-to-School Fashion Deals for Chic Campus Style

— Emily Ratajkowski rocked Reformation’s Katy Dress while having lunch in L.A.

— Selenis Leyva hung out at the opening of the Live Aqua Urban Resort in San Miguel, Mexico.

— Kim Kardashian attended Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview in Beverly Hills where guests enjoyed Perrier-Jouët.

— Rosie Huntington-Whitely nibbled a Compartes Rose Inc. pink chocolate bar in L.A.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!