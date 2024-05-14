Chris Pratt revealed that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s “hall pass” is Usher – but he isn’t too mad about it.

“She knows every word [of his music],” Pratt, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 13. “I didn’t even know that until we were doing a little road trip and she started putting on Usher. And man, she knows every single word, so I guess Usher’s her hall pass. I can’t blame her.”

Pratt previously posted a video of Schwarzenegger, 34, dancing to Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

“When Usher sang ‘Don’t leave your girl around me’ was he talking to me?” the Parks and Recreation alum captioned the clip.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 after one year of dating. The couple went on to welcome daughters Lyla and Eloise in 2020 and 2022, respectively. (Pratt also shares son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

In addition to gifting her a hall pass, Pratt also was sure to shower her with praise for Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you to my darling Katherine for all you do,” he wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of his mom, Kathy Pratt, and Schwarzenegger. “Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more in love with you every day.”

He continued: “The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It’s truly a marvel.”

Last month, Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, gushed about how happy he was that his daughter found Chris (Arnold, 76, shares Katherine, Christina, 31, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26 with ex-wife Maria Shriver. He also shares son Joseph, 26, with Mildred Patricia Baena.)

“He’s a fun guy to talk to. I’m really happy that my daughter has found him. And that he has found her … they found each other,” Arnold said on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in April. “Because they fit really well together and just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other.”

Arnold went on to share that he thinks Chris is a “fantastic” actor, revealing that the twosome like to talk about their experiences in the industry.

“I mean, he’s really great,” he noted. “We talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game.”