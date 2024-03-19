Chris Simon, who played for seven different hockey franchises during his NHL career, died at the age of 52.

Simon’s death was confirmed by the NHL Alumni Association on Tuesday, March 19. A cause of death was not revealed.

“Chris was never afraid to stand up for his teammates, and played a key role in the dressing room,” the Association wrote via X. “He was a beloved friend, father, brother, and son.”

The post concluded, “We send our deepest condolences to Chris’ family, friends, and former teammates during this very difficult time.”

Simon was drafted 25th overall in the 1990 NHL Draft by the Quebec Nordiques, eventually making his NHL debut during the ‘92-’93 season.

The gritty winger followed the franchise to Denver when the Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche, winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 1996.

After his Cup-winning season, Simon signed with the Washington Capitals, where he spent the next six-and-a-half seasons before a stint with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Simon also spent time with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild before his NHL career came to an end.

In an email sent by the NHL Players’ Association about Simon’s death on Tuesday obtained by The Sports Network, “his children and family are grieving the sudden loss of their father, son, brother, friend and teammate.”

Simon filed for bankruptcy in May 2017, according to documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen, which included more than three years of missed child support payments totalling more than $128,000.

In the documents, Simon said he was unable to find work due to the “significant brain trauma” suffered during his hockey career.

A doctor cited in the bankruptcy documents also stated Simon suffered from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and arthritis to his shoulder, hand, knees, back and neck.

The news Simon’s death comes one day after another hockey tragedy, the death of former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Konstantin Koltsov, who died by apparent suicide on Monday, March 18 at the age of 42.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement to Us Weekly.

In addition to his hockey career, Koltsov was the boyfriend of world No. 2 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka.