Former Bachelor star Chris Soules and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, were ordered to pay $2.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit settlement following his April 2017 fatal car accident.

Kenneth Mosher, 66, died after the reality star’s car rear-ended the farmer’s tractor two years ago in Aurora, Iowa. Soules allegedly fled the scene of the crime, but he was later arrested on a Class D felony charge.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in November 2018 to a lesser aggravated misdemeanor charge of information aid — leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents obtained by WeAreIowa.com on Tuesday, May 21, the January 2019 agreement states, “For the total consideration of $2,500,000.00, Nancy Mosher, Matthew Mosher, Michael Mosher, and the Estate of Kenneth Mosher (‘claimants’) hereby release and forever discharge Christopher Soules, Gary Soules, Linda Soules … from any and all liability whatsoever … arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on April 24, 2017.”

The settlement news came on the same day that a judge delayed Soules’ sentencing. Soules’ lawyers argued that his presentencing report should not have included victim impact statements from Mosher’s relatives that were given before Soules pled guilty and ordered a new report to be written.

Soules’ lawyer estimated the new report would be completed in the summer and that a new sentencing date could be scheduled as soon as August, according to the Des Moines Register. The former ABC star faces up to two years in prison.

