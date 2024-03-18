Chrishell Stause and G Flip are revealing how they keep their relationship “spicy” amid their busy travel and work schedules.

“I think for us, ’cause we’re always traveling so much, so our honeymoon period has been extended,” G Flip, 30, told E! News at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14. “Because I always have to go away for two weeks, and then I come back and it’s like, ‘Ah God!'”

Stause, 42, went on to tell the outlet what she and the Australian musician have learned about each over the last couple years. The Selling Sunset star debuted their relationship during the season 5 reunion of the long-running Netflix series in May 2022, and G Flip later made their debut on the show during season 6.

“People watch Selling Sunset, they think I would be the emotional one of the relationship,” Stause continued. “And actually G is a big rockstar on stage but actually the softie of the relationship. It’s sweet. I just think it’s cute because most people would guess that wrong.”

The couple met on the set of G Flip’s music video in October 2021; however, both parties were in relationships with their now-exes at the time.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting,” Stause previously noted on the Selling Sunset reunion. “And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”

Stause further opened up about how their romance blossomed during an appearance on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast in May 2022.

“And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff,” she explained. “We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from, like, different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

Stause and G Flip tied the knot one year after going public with their romance, Us Weekly confirmed. Stause also shared a sweet video of the pair on Instagram, confirming the couple’s nuptials.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” the Days of Our Lives actress captioned the video, giving her partner’s new song a shout out. “‘Be Your Man’ is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there … I love you so much @gflip.”