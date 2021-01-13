Standing strong. Chrishell Stause is lending boyfriend Keo Motsepe a helping hand following the heartbreaking death of his mother, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Keo’s hanging in there,” the insider adds. “He’s getting a lot of support from friends, and of course, Chrishell. They’re pretty much inseparable and spend a lot of time together.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, revealed that his mother had passed away on January 6, posting an emotional tribute to the “queen of my heart.” As he continues to mourn, Stause, 39, has been his “rock.”

“She’s always leaned on him for support with her divorce and now he’s leaning on her for support,” the source explains. “She was able to relate to his recent loss because she lost both of her parents to cancer, so she completely sympathizes with what Keo’s going through. She’s totally there for him 100 percent. … They really do have a great relationship.”

Stause made her relationship with the South Africa native Instagram official last month, just over one year after her November 2019 split from Justin Hartley made headlines. Her father, Jeff, died of lung cancer in April 2019 and her mother, Ranae, succumbed to the same disease in July 2020. Despite the ups and downs she’s faced in her personal life, the Selling Sunset star’s romance with Motsepe has “blossomed pretty quickly.”

“Their relationship has grown a lot further than where it was a few months ago,” the source tells Us, noting that the Kentucky native “clearly has strong feelings” for her new man. “Keo worships the ground she walks on — he is so wrapped around her finger!”

The lovebirds recently went on a romantic trip to Mexico with Gleb Savchenko, who danced with Stause on season 29 of DWTS, and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo. Weeks before the couple’s getaway, Savchenko, 37, split from estranged wife Elena Somadanova after 14 years of marriage. Following news of his divorce, the Russian dancer and Stause were rumored to have had an affair, but both denied the allegations. Scerbo, 30, recently gushed over the former soap star and Motsepe, telling Us that she’s “really happy” for them both.

“They are amazing. Both of them,” the Sharknado star said earlier this month. “They’re both wonderful people. Absolutely, like, literally not one negative thing to say, just so much fun. So just wonderful, great energy.”

After spending time with Savchenko and Scerbo in Mexico, Stause brought her beau home for the holidays to meet her family. Less than three weeks later, Us exclusively confirmed that the Netflix star and Hartley, 43, finalized their divorce in a “confidential settlement.” At the time, an insider revealed that “Chrishell has moved on with her life [and] is looking forward to new beginnings” with Motsepe.

