An unforgettable dance. Chrishell Stause gave her all in her Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday, October 19, when she paid tribute to her late parents.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, hit the ballroom alongside partner Gleb Savchenko to showcase a contemporary routine to “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

“It was one of the songs I listened to on repeat when I was dealing with the loss of my parents,” she told her pro partner during rehearsals, explaining that both her mother and father died from lung cancer — her dad in 2019 and her mom in July of this year.

“Right before I dance, I really feel her calm me [and] encourage me,” she added. “That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show. … This dance is for them.”

After their contemporary number, Stause said she “relied” on her parents and her partner to get through her dance. Savchenko added, “Your mom is watching you right now, and she feels so much love.” The dance earned the pair a score of a 24 out of 30 — their highest score yet.

Chrishell Stause and her momLeading up to the touching moment, Stause opened up why that particular song is significant to her. “This song means so much to me because it’s a song I used to process my grief in losing my mother recently,” she wrote in a blog post for Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, October 15. “This dance is in tribute to my mom and dad.”

The reality star, whose mother, Ranae, died three months ago, continued, “It’s going to be a challenge for me this week because my pain in losing my mom is still very raw, but I am using this process to work through some of that and hopefully make something beautiful out of it.”

Two days later, Stause teased the performance by sharing a photo that mocked the foot scar she gained during rehearsals. “This is the most challenging week so far physically and emotionally, so I hope it all comes together,” she captioned the Instagram pic. “Commitment is at 💯 though! Happy Saturday everybody!! 💕 .”

The next day, she noted via Instagram that making her parents “proud” with her tribute dance is “the ultimate goal,” adding: “I miss them every day.”

In July, the Oppenheim Group realtor revealed that her mother, Ranae, died of lung cancer — the same disease that led to Stause’s father Jeff’s death in April 2019.

“In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here. A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F–kCancer.”

Last month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that “the past year or so has been a real roller-coaster” for Stause after her mother’s death and her divorce from estranged husband Justin Hartley, who is now dating actress Sofia Pernas. Stause “was knocked sideways for a while by both these setbacks,” but she “looking forward to finding love again someday.”