Chrishell Stause made an emotional revelation about her partner G Flip during an appearance on Netflix’s new series Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry.

Stause, 43, previously discussed the devastating loss of both of her parents on the reality series Selling Sunset, before opening up about her family again on celebrity medium Tyler Henry‘s show. Both of Stause’s parents died from lung cancer; her father passed away in July 2019, while her mom died the following year in July 2020.

Henry suggested to Stause that her parents had influenced her romance with award-winning musician G Flip, 30.

“There’s a sense of whoever I was going to read needing to know that they on the other side sent someone to try to take care of you,” Henry told Stause during the show’s first episode (via the Daily Mail).

He continued, “I know that’s so left field but it comes in and there’s this sense of them having a hand in this union.”

A tearful Stause reacted to Henry’s words and suggested G Flip’s presence in her life felt fateful.

“I knew if my parents had the chance to meet my partner that they would love G so much,” she told the host, adding, “‘It really did feel like my parents sent G to [take care of me].”

Stause met Australian musician G Flip on the set of the music video for their song “Get Me Outta Here,” which was released in May 2022. The steamy video showed the pair flirting and kissing in a convenience store — and it seems that the roles they played on screen spilled over into real life.

The Selling Sunset realtor confirmed she was in a relationship with G Flip, who identifies as nonbinary, during the show’s season 5 reunion.

In May 2023, Stause confirmed that she tied the knot with G Flip in a Las Vegas ceremony by sharing a picture of their nuptials in an Instagram reel. The reality TV star discussed their decision to elope and get married by an Elvis Presley impersonator in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It was very untraditional,” she told the outlet. “Elvis was there! So, it was great.”

She continued, “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it. Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So, it’s nice.”