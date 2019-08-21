



Will social media trolls ever learn? Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to hitting back at rude commenters on Instagram, and she wasted no time doing just that on Wednesday, August 21.

“What do you think I’m looking at?” the Cravings cookbook author, 33, captioned a photo of herself at a toy store wearing a low-cut burgundy jumpsuit.

The image sparked many to comment on Teigen’s lack of undergarments. “A bra, girl get you one!” one follower wrote, which caught the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s attention.

“Allow me to save you from my titties,” Teigen clapped back, but other commenters kept sending messages with similar sentiments. “LOL LOL LOL LOL OMG LOL LOL,” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model quipped in response to another who told her to purchase a bra.

Many fans also came to the defense of Teigen, praising her for being relatable. “All of these WOMEN commenting on the fact she’s not wearing a bra 🙄 y’all are just jealous that you don’t have the confidence to do it too because we all know bras are the worst thing in existence,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “I saw this and thought ‘thank you Chrissy for putting up a picture of you without a bra and a low v neck line to make us big boobed girls to feel SAFE to do the same thing’ then saw comments of women telling her to put one on!!! What the actual F mannn, I think this is incredible.”

Teigen often sticks up for herself on social media. Last month, the Utah native got real about the constant body-shaming she endures, writing on Instagram that she “never can win” when it comes to haters.

In April, the author — who shares daughter, Luna, 3, and son, Miles, 15 months with husband, John Legend — slammed a Twitter user who called her chubby.

“I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?” she wrote. “Also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!