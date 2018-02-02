So long, broccoli cheddar! Chrissy Teigen has once again used her social media influence to make a change. With just one tweet, the Cravings cookbook author inspired restaurant chain Panera Bread to change the name of one of its most popular soups for a day.

It all happened after the restaurant chain asked the FDA to redefine what their competitors call “eggs,” saying most of them don’t use real eggs but “egg products” in their food.

Yes I agree only actual eggs should be called eggs and their broccoli cheddar soup should be called delicious cream times — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2018

Teigen, 32, responded to Good Morning America’s report about Panera’s battle on January 26, saying: “Yes, I agree only actual eggs should be called eggs and their broccoli cheddar soup should be called delicious cream times.”

The company responded to her tweet, writing: “Real eggs for the win @chrissyteigen.”

Panera then took on the challenge — and fast. Teigen later tweeted a photo on Friday, February 2, of a screenshot of her initial tweet and a photo of the restaurant’s soup container with its new name “Delicious Cream Times Soup” on the label. She wrote: “OMG.”

The restaurant’s Twitter account responded to the Lip Sync Battle host, saying that they had officially changed the soup’s name for a day because of her. “We loved your delicious suggestion so much that we changed the name for the day….seriously,” the company tweeted on Friday, along with a link to their website.

@chrissyteigen we loved your delicious suggestion so much that we changed the name for the day….seriously https://t.co/qm5TvXA08t — Panera Bread (@panerabread) February 2, 2018

Teigen often uses Twitter to express her love for food and she recently turned that into a partnership with McDonald’s and Uber Eats.

“I love McDonald’s because no matter where you go in this entire world, you’re always going to feel at home and it’s always going to taste like comfort no matter which city you’re in, which country you’re in,” Teigen told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2017 about the partnership. “I’ve been traveling since I was so, so young. It always felt like comfort to me. It still tastes like comfort to me.”

