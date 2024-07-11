Chrissy Teigen was in for quite the surprise when she opened up a 17-year-old pack of Altoids gifted to her from a fan.

“OK guys, so a while ago I posted something about how much I missed Altoid Sours,” Teigen, 38, began in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, July 10. “Absolute favorite: tangerine. All through high school, middle school, [I] loved them so much. So sour, so delicious.”

Teigen explained that she was “out somewhere,” maybe at a “meet and greet,” when a fan handed her an old package of Altoid Sours. Teigen held the container to the camera, revealing that they were mango candies.

As Teigen looked at the labeling of the package, she noted that “it’s hard to read” but she believed the Altoid Sours expired in August 2007.

“I thought it’d be fun to maybe open these up and try one,” she told the camera while beginning to open the container.

Teigen struggled to open the lid and began shaking the container in her hand. “I don’t hear any, like, shaking or anything so that leads me to believe they maybe are a little stuck together,” she observed.

After finally popping open the container, Teigen let out a gasp at what she found inside. “Maybe I won’t be trying them,” she said with a laugh.

She held up the package to the camera, revealing that the Altoid Sours had all melted together and turned into a gooey texture. “What happened?” Teigen said. “Oh no! Worst case scenario I thought they were just maybe all stuck together.”

Teigen lifted the container to her nose to smell the candies and quickly pulled away once she got a whiff. “That’s not the smell I’m familiar with either,” she said. “Alright well, thanks for tuning in.”

As the video came to a close, Teigen placed her head down on the table as she erupted into laughter. She captioned the clip, “2007 ALTOID SOURS LET’S GOOOOOO.”

The comments section of Teigen’s post quickly filled up with fans recalling their own experiences with Altoid Sours.

“The roof of my mouth just started bleeding from memory 💀,” one user wrote, while another added, “The amount of canker sores I got from these is UNREAL.”

Several familiar faces also weighed in on Teigen’s video. Summer House’s Ciara Miller commented, “@altoids BRING THEM BACK,” and “The way these had me in chokehold 😭.” Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy added, “Im dead😂😂😂.”