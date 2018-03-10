Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughter, Luna, appear to be having the most magical time at Disneyland!

The adorable family are currently in Hong Kong, where they stopped by the amusement park and took in the sights — and also met Minnie Mouse! The pregnant supermodel, who is expecting the couple’s second child, shared an adorable clip of Luna, 2, on Saturday, March 10, hugging the beloved Disney character. Teigen jokingly captioned the sweet moment, “She lets me hug her once a week.”

she lets me hug her once a week A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 10, 2018 at 4:59am PST

Both Teigen and Legend shared separate photos of them donning Mouse ears while posing with the tot, who wore a dress identical to Belle’s from Beauty and the Beast. The social media icon, 34, looked flawless in her photo with her daughter while wearing a black leather jacket.

my belle #disneylandhongkong A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 10, 2018 at 4:55am PST

It wasn’t all play, no work, however. The “All of Me” crooner, 39, managed to squeeze in a performance while in Hong Kong, where he stopped on the Asian leg of his Darkness and Light tour.

#hongkongdisneyland A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 9, 2018 at 11:06pm PST

Teigen appears to be enjoying the last few months of pregnancy before welcoming a baby boy in June. Ahead of the family’s stop at Disneyland she tweeted, “Hong Kong is dope, I can’t believe I haven’t been here before.” She also posted a Snapchat video that showed her chowing down on fries at a local McDonald’s, where she went unrecognized by fellow diners.

It’s nice to know the Lip Sync Battle host is enjoying herself after a rough week. As previously reported, Teigen has been mourning the loss of her beloved pooch, Puddy, who died at the age of 10 earlier this week.

