All dogs go to heaven. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s dog Puddy has died. The pregnant supermodel revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Wednesday, March 7, sharing multiple photos of herself with her pup.

“Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing,” she revealed. “10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything.”

“Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours,” she continued. “I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”

Teigen, 34, also shared a video of Puddy licking her now 18-month-old daughter Luna’s foot when she was a newborn, along with two other photos of the duo. She captioned it: “I love you. I will miss you every day.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost shared that Puddy is survived by their other dog, Pippa, who happens to be his wife. “Not many people know this but puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa,” she wrote along with photos of the two pups dressed as a bride and groom. “Yes, they were married.”

Puddy returned to their home in November 2017 after undergoing emergency treatment for heart failure. “My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you,” the model tweeted on November 14, with a video of the pooch and Luna reuniting in her home.

Although Puddy was home and recovering, Teigen told her fans that his health was still not fully stable. “…He does have a tumor on his heart and he’s basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving,” she tweeted at the time.

The couple is currently expecting their second child, a boy, and also have two other dogs named Penny and their newest addition, Pablo, who they adopted in October.

