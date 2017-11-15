He’s back! Chrissy Teigen’s dog Puddy is home following a health scare this past weekend. The bulldog reunited with Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, after undergoing emergency treatment for heart failure.

“My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you,” the model tweeted on Tuesday, November 14, along with a video of the pup and her 18-month-old daughter reuniting in her home.

Although Puddy is on the road to recovery, Teigen told her fans that his health was still not fully back to normal. She tweeted: “…he does have a tumor on his heart and he’s basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving.”

The Cravings author, 31, gave her fans another update on Snapchat on Tuesday, writing, “Puddy is doing okay!! The doggy gods have blessed us with hopefully many more bulldog days!!” After hearing the news that Puddy was at the hospital, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, sent the Lip Sync Battle host flowers with a note: “I’m so sorry about Puddy. We love you, Kim and North.”

Teigen then shared a snap of the pink roses the reality star sent with Puddy in the background. She captioned the image: “When you tell your friends your dog is dying but he makes a comeback.”

The Sports Illustrated model, 31, tweeted on Sunday, November 13, to ask fans for positive thoughts for her sick dog: “At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts 🙁 my first born baby.” Legend also retweeted the message on his page with a few crying emojis.

The model and the “Love Me Now” singer also have three other dogs: named Pippa, Penny and their newest addition, Pablo, who they adopted in October.

