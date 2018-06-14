Angry on behalf of families. A generous Chrissy Teigen and John Legend donated $288,000 —$72,000 from each member of their family — to the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday, June 14, President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane polices of the Trump administration,” Teigen, 32, began in a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram. “These actions are cruel, antifamily and go against everything we believe this country should represent. The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families. In addition to fighting for immigrants’ rights, they’re advocating for reproduction rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and hold the Trump administration accountable whenever possible.”

“The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today,” the Cravings author continued. “On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU. If you would like to donate $7.20, $72, or whatever you like to the ACLU in honor of this blessed day, please go to www.aclu.org/72.”

Teigen signed the note, “With love, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles.”

The couple, who were vocal about their support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, welcomed their son, Miles, nearly a month ago on May 16. They are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Luna. After a fan joked that Teigen had “very generous children,” the model quipped in a since-deleted tweet, “they made a lot from pampers.”

Another user responded that she thought the lengthy Twitter statement was a divorce announcement. Teigen, who wed Legend in September 2013, joked, “I know, I never post note things. respect our privacy on trump’s birthday!!”

Legend shared his wife’s message on Twitter and simply added, “Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump.”

