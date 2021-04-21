Chrissy Teigen Kim Kardashian Tried Her Best in Kanye West Marriage

Sharing an update! Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has been in touch with Kim Kardashian since she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

“Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything,” the Cravings cookbook author, 35, said on the Tuesday, April 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did, but I know she tried her best.”

When a viewer asked the model about husband John Legend‘s friendship with the rapper, 43, she played coy. “I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye,” Teigen shared. “If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid and it’s hard to ever contact him.”

The Skims founder, 40, filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Both have asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

Shortly after the split, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Jesus Walks” artist was having a tough time.

“Kanye has been trying to throw himself into work the past few weeks, but it’s been hard to stay focused with the split weighing on him,” the insider said in February. “It has been especially tough even though he knew it was coming. He’s been distant and unresponsive as he processes everything that’s going on.”

Despite the fact that the couple had ups and downs in their relationship for years, “Kim was always Kanye’s dream girl — even before they got together,” the source added. “The thought of her not being his wife anymore is a lot to take in, whether it’s the best decision for their family or not.”

In July 2020, Us exclusively revealed that the Selfish author was meeting with divorce attorneys to discuss her options following West’s controversial presidential campaign rally comments. The pair remained together but had a “big fight” in December that pushed them both to their breaking points.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” the insider told Us in January.

A separate source added that the pair “haven’t been on the same page for a while,” noting, “Their world views no longer line up.”