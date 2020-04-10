Chrissy Teigen Clarifies That Her ‘Dumb’ Tweet Is Not About Taylor Swift

Don’t assume! Chrissy Teigen set the record straight after some Taylor Swift fans thought one of her tweets was about the singer.

“Is cutting your nose off to spite your face a sagittarius thing or just a dumb idiot thing I can’t stop wanting to do,” the Cravings cookbook author, 34, tweeted on Thursday, April 9.

Some Swifties thought the post was a reference to the Grammy winner’s “The Archer” lyrics, “And I cut off my nose just to spite my face / Then I hate my reflection for years and years.” The fans also pointed out that Swift, 30, is a Sagittarius, and the astrological sign’s symbol is an arrow pointed skyward.

However, Teigen responded to her own tweet later on Thursday to clarify. “Not okay with the amount of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift,” she wrote. “I am not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but did not exist in the 12th century.”

Not okay with the amount of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift. I am not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but did not exist in the 12th century — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2020

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been a fan of Swift for years and has come to the entertainer’s defense several times in the past.

In August 2019, Teigen called Kid Rock “pathetic” on Twitter after the “All Summer Long” singer, 49, criticized the pop star’s political views and accused her of wanting “to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies.”

Four months later, the Bring the Funny judge called a Twitter user a “f–kin weird ass” for tweeting that Swift should think “about having kids before it’s too late” because “90% of her eggs are already gone – 97% by the time she turns 40.”

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, is a big fan of the “Lover” songstress as well. He praised her in March for being a “great example” to other artists who speak out about politics.

“She was going back and forth about whether to get involved in the election in Tennessee, and come out and say she was against Marsha Blackburn and for the Democratic candidate for Senate,” the “All of Me” singer, 41, noted to Variety. “It was a risky thing for her, coming up in country and knowing that there was a real cost to the Dixie Chicks for speaking out against George Bush during that time. And then her agonizing about that decision herself and knowing what her heart would say, but knowing that she was getting pushback from people in her team — like, I felt that. That’s a real dilemma for some people, and you understand why she could have decided to go the other way and not endorse. But she chose to endorse, and obviously she is still so extremely successful.”

