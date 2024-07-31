Chrissy Teigen revealed that her and John Legend’s 6-year-old son, Miles, has type 1 diabetes.

“A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone [Biles] and Team USA,” Teigen, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 31. “Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform.”

Teigen was referring to a photo she posted on Monday, July 29, where she posed alongside Miles and daughter Luna, 8, holding signs that read, “Simone.” Teigen also shared the image in her post on Wednesday alongside her lengthy caption.

“You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible,” she wrote. “I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.”

Teigen noted that “things could be so much worse,” acknowledging that there are parents around the world who are “going through unfathomable things.”

Teigen explained that Miles became sick a couple of weeks ago with a “terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water.” She noted that a “lot of his friends” were also sick with the illness.

“But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests,” she wrote. “I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different.”

Miles is in the “honeymoon period of a lifetime of T1,” Teigen continued. “Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly.”

Teigen continued her post by expressing her gratitude for the “kindness” she has experienced. “It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone,” she wrote.

Teigen noted that Legend, 45, read a book titled, “Year One with Type One” to Miles on Tuesday, July 30, and she “burst into tears” at one page and “had to leave the room so he couldn’t see me sobbing.”

The page read, “When I’m ready for bed at the end of each day I always feel safe and my parents will say: ‘Son it’s so brave how you handle the pain. You take all these shots and you hardly complain. The two of us wish there was more we could do. We’d take fifty shots each to spare your next two.’”

“Anyhow, you are not alone either!” she concluded. “And we promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already!”

Teigen and Legend welcomed Miles in 2018. They are also parents to Luna, daughter Esti Maxine, 18 months, and son Wren, 13 months.