Chrissy Teigen may look like #PregnancyGoals while carrying her second child, but she’s not exactly enjoying every moment of it.

On Saturday, February 3, the Lip Sync Battle host tweeted, “This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick,” before joking, “Why do we create these monsters they want us dead?”

As previously reported, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 32, is expecting her second child with husband John Legend. The proud parents already share Luna, 21 months. She announced the exciting news in November 2017 with an adorable Instagram video where she asked her daughter “What’s in here?” as she exposed her belly, prompting the toddler to respond, “BB!”

Fans may be surprised to know that Teigen isn’t feeling like a million bucks, because she certainly looked it in January while wearing a silver sequined dress to the 2018 Grammys, where she revealed she is expecting a son. The Cravings author shared a photo on Instagram of herself cradling her baby bump in her stunning Yanina Couture dress on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, captioning it, “mama and her boy.”

Luckily for her, even if she’s not feeling her best, her husband is on hand to pamper her. She exclusively told Us Weekly in January that the “All of Me” singer, 39, has been “so good” to her throughout her pregnancy: “I’m not necessarily in the mood to cook these elaborate dinners right now … I’m kind of tired and pregnant … he really loves to cook, like, he really takes over.”

