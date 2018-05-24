Called out! Chrissy Teigen shaded President Donald Trump after a judge ruled that it’s unconstitutional for him to block Twitter users.

The commander in chief, 71, made headlines in July 2017 for blocking the former model, 32, on the social media platform after years of her trolling his feed. Teigen teased Trump again on Wednesday, May 23, by sharing a video of herself watching an MSNBC report detailing the ruling.

“Well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump,” the cookbook author captioned the clip.

Teigen hasn’t shied away from voicing her disdain for the real estate magnate. Back in January, she hilariously Snapchatted herself hosting Trump’s “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year,” which she jokingly promised to host earlier that month.

Last June, the Lip Sync Battle host told the Celebrity Apprentice alum to “grow the f—k up” after he bashed a New York Times story about his stance on the Senate health bill.

But she didn’t stop there. Earlier that year, Teigen slammed Trump’s views on immigration after he tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of this country.” She wasted no time before snapping back, “What time should we call your uber?”

The Sports Illustrated stunner opened up about her feud with the hotel mogul during a February 2017 interview with USA Today. “I’ve been [trolling him] forever and I take pride in that. I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president,” she quipped at the time. “If I mysteriously go missing in the next four years, then that’s what happened.”

