Reporting live! Chrissy Teigen made good on her word that she’d be hosting President Donald Trump’s “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year.”

The 31-year-old model took to Snapchat on Wednesday, January 18, to document the mock event. “Just arrived here at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood,” Teigen narrated a hilarious clip of herself walking around the lobby. “The Fake News Media Awards are setting up now.”

Teigen then panned the camera around the main floor of the theater, where many people were walking around. “Here at the Dolby Theater for the MDCMAs, the ‘Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.’ As you can see, it’s bustling here,” the cookbook author joked. “A lot of people. A lot of people excited for the Fake News Awards. We’re excited!”

The Lip Sync Battle host then shared a video of herself having her makeup done before the event. “I’m not positive exactly when the awards start. Not sure what time zone,” she said. “I’m not sure what’s happening upstairs but it seems kind of quiet, so we’ll see.”

Teigen then posted a video of herself seated in the audience next to several seats reserved for news outlets that have condemned Trump, such as MSNBC and CNN.

As previously reported, Teigen first joked that she would be attending the event via Twitter on January 3. “Excited to host the red carpet LIVE at ‘The Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards,’” she wrote at the time. “Be sure to tune in!!”

Teigen’s hilarious post came one day after the commander in chief, 71, confused his followers with a tweet about the show, which will supposedly expose journalists who disagree with him. “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” Trump wrote. “Subjects will cover Dishonest & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

The hotel magnate gave an update about the event via Twitter on Sunday, January 7, explaining that he has postponed distributing the awards until January 17 given “the interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated.”

Teigen has been extremely outspoken about her disproval of the real estate mogul in the past. Although Trump has yet to publicly respond to the Cravings author, he blocked her on Twitter in July 2017 after she tweeted at him, “No one likes you.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!