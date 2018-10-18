Not a ruff life! Chrissy Teigen’s adorable dogs Penny and Paul stole the show in her new Vogue feature.

The Sports Illustrated model, 32, posed alongside daughter Luna, 2, and the bulldogs as she cradled 5-month-old son Miles. While Teigen didn’t discuss her four-legged family members in the interview, photographs of them playing by the pool made Us melt.

An animal lover through and through, Teigen has taken to social media through the years to show off her furry family. Earlier this year, the Lip Sync Battle cohost suffered a major loss when her eldest bulldog, Puddy, passed away. Teigen paid tribute to the canine in a heartfelt Instagram post and recalled bringing Puddy home when she first started dating now-husband John Legend.

“10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel,” she wrote in March. “He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it’s the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours.”

Teigen added that Puddy left behind her other dog, Pippa, with whom he shared a special bond. “Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa,” she wrote alongside another snapshot of the dogs in wedding attire. “Yes, they were married.”

