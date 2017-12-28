Paying up. All Nippon Airways, the airline from Chrissy Teigen’s “flight to nowhere,” gave passengers 30,000 yen as an apology, TMZ reports.

While 30,000 yen may seem like a lot, it is only equivalent to approximately $265. On average, a roundtrip flight ticket from Los Angeles to Tokyo costs anywhere from $500 to over $1,000.

As previously reported, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, boarded an All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo on Tuesday, December 26. However, instead of landing in Tokyo, they ended up back at Los Angeles International Airport eight hours later after the crew believed an unauthorized passenger was on board.

The pregnant model, 32, live-tweeted the flight.

“Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now.”

“LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes,” Teigen added.

ANA apologized to passengers in a statement via Twitter.

“We apologize to all of our passengers on Flight 175; we failed to deliver the customer service we strive for,” the airline tweeted on Wednesday, December 27. “Thank you all for your comments and allowing us to connect, learn and serve you better. We welcome ongoing feedback to understand how we can work to make this right.”

Teigen, who boarded another flight to Tokyo on Wednesday, was less than impressed with the apology and responded to the airline’s tweet.

“Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic,” Teigen wrote on Wednesday. “But I just need to know why we couldn’t have flown to tokyo and settled this one person’s mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight.”

TMZ adds that Teigen and Legend may have not received the $265 payout because they boarded a different make-up flight than the majority of the other passengers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!