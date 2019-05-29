Catching feelings all over again? Christian Carino shared several cryptic Instagram posts about love and a mystery woman three months after he and Lady Gaga called off their engagement.

The talent agent, 51, posted a quote on Sunday, May 26, that read, “Miracles happen when she’s around me.” He did not include a caption.

Carino followed up with another cryptic photo on Wednesday, May 29. The post featured a pink telephone with the words “Tell her, you love her” scratched on the receiver. “Be fearless,” he added in his caption.

The couple’s breakup became public in February after Gaga, 33, was spotted sans her engagement ring at the 2019 Grammy Awards. A source revealed to Us Weekly at the time that the A Star Is Born actress had “not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally” due to her busy work schedule.

Us delved into the Oscar winner’s reason for ending the engagement in March, with an insider admitting at the time that “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship.”

In addition to revealing that Gaga was the one who broke up with Carino, a second source added: “He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

While the singer “was devastated at first” by the split, the executive “infringed on her creative process,” and Gaga “couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for.”

Us reported in April that the exes were not on good terms. “She’s been hounded by Christian,” an insider said at the time. “She told him not to contact her.”

Following the end of the engagement, Gaga sparked romance rumors with Bradley Cooper thanks to a steamy performance at the 2019 Academy Awards. She brushed off the speculation on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, noting: “Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. … I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job and fooled ya!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!