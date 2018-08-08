Celebs were out and about this week from Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook sweating it out together, to Quentin Tarantino hanging out at a bar in L.A., to Khloe Kardashian sporting Good American to the gym. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Brinkley and Brinkley-Cook hosted Southampton Sweat 2018 at the Southampton Arts Center.

— Chloe Moretz snapped photos of the seafood tower with her friends at Vandal in NYC.

— Brendan Falls served guests coffee at the Bulletproof Pop-Up in NYC.

— Tarantino chilled out at Adults Only in L.A.

— Chris Paul drank clean clean with WTRMLN WTR for National Watermelon Day.

— Molly Sims took a private dance class in the Hamptons by dance instructor and Founder of DanceBody, Katia Pryce.

— Prince Jackson pulled up on a bike to The Original Farmers Market for the Kiehl’s 9th Annual LifeRide for amfAR in L.A.

— Beth Stern hosted ‘Healthy Guru’, a wellness and fitness event in the Hamptons, which was presented by KIMA Center for Physiotherapy and Wellness, at Southampton Arts Center.

— Bria Vinaite dyed her hair lavender and bejeweled it with hair glitter for Lollapalooza at the Bed Head Hotel in Chicago as she enjoyed Omission beer and played with a Sphero mini robot.

— Sandra Lee was announced as a recently appointed “More Than Pink Hello” by Susan G. Komen and Valpak by partnering with the brands in an effort to raise wareness, funds and support for continued breast cancer research, education, screenings and treatments.

— Skin finishing expert Sophie Evans tanned clients with St. Tropez tanning products at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

— Brittany Snow went on a fun road trip with her adorable puppy Billie and brought along some Nature’s Recipe.

— The Active Collective and Swim Collective trade shows took place at the Anaheim Convention Center where brands like Vuori, Beyond Yoga and Onzie Flow showed off their upcoming styles.

— Charlotte McKinney hung out at the Deep Summer Party with BeatBox Beverages with a surprise performance from Rüfüs Du Sol.

— Kardashian headed into Equinox Woodland Hills while wearing Good American.

